Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Eric D. Tanzberger Sells 110,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. 12,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,380. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Service Co. International by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

