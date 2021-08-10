Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.09 and last traded at $85.09. Approximately 18,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,600,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

