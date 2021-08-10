TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Down 7%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.78 and last traded at C$20.87. Approximately 215,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 548,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

