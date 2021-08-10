LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.84. 4,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,584. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

