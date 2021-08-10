Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Churchill Downs comprises about 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $197.27. 7,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,830. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.60. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.