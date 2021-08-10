Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

