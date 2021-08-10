Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE NUE traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.11. 270,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

