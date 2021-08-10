Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Suncor Energy is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Moreover, Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production for 2020. The firm's 2020 production of 695,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day declined 11% from the previous year. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance.”

6/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 204,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.