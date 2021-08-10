Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Reaches $129,770.63

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $129,770.63 and $68,696.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00839009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00106548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

