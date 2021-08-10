Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 718,216 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

