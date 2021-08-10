Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,147. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

