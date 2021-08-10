Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.04. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 167.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,719 shares of company stock worth $1,825,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 63,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

