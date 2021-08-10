bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $66.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

