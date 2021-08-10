JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to GBX 8,890

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

LSEG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) on Monday, reaching GBX 7,850 ($102.56). The stock had a trading volume of 603,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,720.13. The stock has a market cap of £39.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

