Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Trading 6.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $78.45. 109,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,323,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

