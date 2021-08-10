Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

DOM stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.42). 560,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,564. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.35.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

