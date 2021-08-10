AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8% higher against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $294,597.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00839009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00106548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00041522 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

