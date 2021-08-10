Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

