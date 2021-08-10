Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,763 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Chubb makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.