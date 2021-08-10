Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

