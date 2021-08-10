MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,019.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing commerce and fintech revenues. Further, strengthening online-to-offline offerings were tailwinds. Furthermore, growing adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to total payment volume growth. Improvement in the level of transaction per buyer aided its quarterly performance. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a positive for the company. Also, well-performing Mercado Fondo and Mercado Credito drove the results. Additionally, robust shipment growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks remained tailwinds. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,894.68.

Shares of MELI traded up $85.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,841.56. 39,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,517.06. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36,938.80 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

