Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 980 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

