Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.32. 39,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

