Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,227 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 211,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

