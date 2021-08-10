SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Citigroup

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,958. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.39. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

