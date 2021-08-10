Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Vast Resources stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.92 ($0.09). 5,159,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,823. Vast Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £14.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.66.

In other news, insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

