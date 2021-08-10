Berenberg Bank Raises Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 224

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Helios Towers stock remained flat at $GBX 166 ($2.17) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,773. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.06.

In related news, insider Alison Baker purchased 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

