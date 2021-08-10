Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Tesco stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 234.50 ($3.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.06.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Insiders bought a total of 79,087 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,662 in the last three months.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

