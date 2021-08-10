Invst LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $515.19. The company had a trading volume of 56,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

