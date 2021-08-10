Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 204.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.