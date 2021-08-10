First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 3,890 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $43,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 349,591 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. 38,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

