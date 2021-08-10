First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $410,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

