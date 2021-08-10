Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,872. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

