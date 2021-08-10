$89.72 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post sales of $89.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $322.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $407.52 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.94%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.