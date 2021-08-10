Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $142.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the lowest is $128.96 million. Five9 reported sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $568.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $606.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $681.75 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,001. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -288.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.20.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.