Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 3,371,684 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

