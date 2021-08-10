Fruth Investment Management Purchases 440 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NTR traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 384,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

