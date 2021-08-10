Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,299. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

