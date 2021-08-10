Goodwin Daniel L Invests $276,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

