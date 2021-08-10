Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 176,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

