LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 171,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

