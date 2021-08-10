Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. 21,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

