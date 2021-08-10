Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

MLVF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.