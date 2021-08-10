Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Up 6.5%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.07. 20,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,028,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market cap of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.