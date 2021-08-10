Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 6.5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,463,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth $505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth $163,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

