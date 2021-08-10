Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.74

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.74 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 493632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

IVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.53.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.23.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.1896037 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.