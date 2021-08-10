TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.01

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 121501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

