Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.10

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.10 and last traded at $269.98, with a volume of 4681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.39. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,797,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,528,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

