Desjardins Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$11.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 39,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

