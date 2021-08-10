SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 619,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,236. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

